Lawyer Khumbo Soko celebrates 39th birthday by raising over K3m for orphans at Zoe Foundation

Malawi’s renowned lawyer, Khumbo Soko, marked his 39th birthday in a way that touched the hearts of many. Instead of throwing a lavish party or indulging in the usual celebrations, Soko chose to dedicate his special day to a cause that has deeply moved him: the Zoe Foundation, an organization run by the compassionate Temwani Chilenga, which provides care and support to over 100 orphans in Malawi.

In a heartfelt speech during his birthday celebration at Zoe Foundation offices in Area 25, Lilongwe, Soko shared the powerful impact the foundation has had on the lives of countless children, many of whom have no one else to turn to but Temwani Chilenga herself. He spoke with gratitude and humility as he announced that he had raised a staggering K3.1 million (approximately US$3,100) through generous donations from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers.

“My heart is full today,” Soko began, his voice filled with emotion. “We went to Zoe Foundation, the Foundation that was founded by Temwani Chilenga, as promised. We saw for ourselves the indescribable impact that she is having on the lives of so many children most of whom don’t have anyone else but her. It was no exaggeration when Dr. Hara, also known as Thandie Wa Pulimuheya, said that we wouldn’t regret this investment.”

Soko’s birthday celebration wasn’t just about receiving; it was about giving back. Through his initiative, the lawyer managed to raise K2.8 million through direct donations, and with additional support, the total amount reached K3.1 million. Soko, however, made sure to emphasize that every contribution, no matter how big or small, had made a significant difference in the lives of the children at Zoe Foundation.

“The amount we raised, K3.1 million, is not just a number to me—it represents hope. It represents a future for the children who have been left behind. It’s a gift of love and compassion. It means that more children will be able to receive food, shelter, education, and, most importantly, a sense of belonging,” he continued, visibly moved by the generosity of those who supported his cause.

Soko also thanked his colleagues at work, who had generously donated the cake and snacks for the event. These small, yet thoughtful gestures ensured that the birthday celebration, which was shared with the children and staff of Zoe Foundation, was a day of joy, unity, and shared purpose.

During his speech, Soko took a moment to reflect on the power of giving and the impact that small acts of kindness can have. His words resonated deeply with everyone present. He expressed his prayer that, just as God had remembered Cornelius in the Bible, he would also remember those who had contributed to the cause in due season.

“As you can see from the picture, Temwani was moved. And so I am by your kind generosity,” Soko said, referring to a photo of Temwani Chilenga, the founder of Zoe Foundation, visibly touched by the donation.

Zoe Foundation has been a beacon of hope for children in need, providing shelter, food, and education to some of Malawi’s most vulnerable children. The work that Temwani Chilenga and her team have been doing is nothing short of extraordinary, and Soko’s donation is a testament to the incredible work they are doing to change lives for the better.

Soko’s decision to dedicate his birthday to Zoe Foundation stands as an inspiring example of selflessness and empathy. His generous donation will help ensure that many more children will continue to receive the care and attention they need to build a better future. It’s a reminder that true joy comes not from receiving, but from giving—and the positive impact of one person’s commitment to making the world a better place can ripple out and touch the lives of many.

Soko’s birthday celebration was not just an event to mark another year of life, but a living testament to the power of community and compassion. The K3.1 million raised on his special day will go a long way in supporting Zoe Foundation’s mission, ensuring that the work Temwani Chilenga started will continue for many years to come.

Soko’s heartfelt message serves as a reminder to all of us that we can all make a difference in the lives of others, no matter how big or small our contributions may seem. Together, we can help build a brighter future for Malawi’s most vulnerable children, just as Khumbo Soko has done through his inspiring act of kindness.

As he wrapped up his speech, Soko left those present with a final message: “Let us continue to make a difference, not just on special occasions, but every day. For as long as there are children in need, we all have a part to play in ensuring that they never feel forgotten.”

