Lawyer Mbeta puts Chakwera’s witness on spot over credentials: IT expert Bendulo has no qualification

President Peter Mutharika’s lawyer Frank Mbeta on Thursday in the petition case to nullify presidential elections results for the May 21 Tripartite Elections as filed by UTM Party president Saulos Chilima (first petitioner) and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera (second petitioner), pressed Chakwera’s fourth witness Anthony Bendulo to state his qualifications as an ICT expert which he said he has none.

Bendulo has been in the witness box for a second day after he was first cross-examined by Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale representing the second respondent Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and had been narrating how the elections were manipulated through use of Tippex, other manual alterations and duplicate or fake result sheets.

On Thursday morning, Mbeta asked Bendulo to state his qualifications to ascertain his credentials as an ICT expert.

“I have international experience and international skills,” said Bendulo in response to a question from Mbeta on what are his qualifications.

He added: “My knowledge is beyond that [qualifications.]”

Mbeta further quizzed Bendulo: “Who qualifies you as an ICT expert?”

The witness said he does not have any qualification in IT.

President Mutharika’s lawyer asked Chakwera’s fourth witness if he has any certificate, diplomat, and degree in ICT.

Bendulo said he had no qualification.

“Buy you call yourself as ICT analyst?” asked Mbeta as Bendulo responded “yes.”

Bendulo told the court that he has taught in many countries in Africa on IT, saying he has experience and expertise in the IT field and has no interest to attain formal qualification.

But Mbeta noted that Bendulo has no training from recognised institution.

“Everybody am sure has gotten the point here,” said Mbeta.

He asked Bendulo again if he has any classroom qualifications, which he said “no.”

Chilima and Chakwera want the presidential elections results nullified and order a re-run.

