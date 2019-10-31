Bwaila hospital registers suspected cholera case

Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe has registered a suspected cholera case, triggering fears of an outbreak of the deadly disease on the onset of the rainy seasons in days to come.

Lilongwe district health office spokesperson Richard Mvula says the 54-year-old woman was brought to the health facility from Nathenje last night.

“She has been quarantined. She is in stable condition,” he said.

He said final laboratory tests are yet to be out.

“Most people are resorting to unprotected water for drinking because the water table is low, therefore there is scarcity of water in most areas.

Meanwhile, in Mchinji, 45 students at Kochilika community day secondary school have been rushed to hospital in what appears to be diarrhea outbreak.

The district education manager Mary Kuleza has confirmed the incident, saying her office is monitoring the situation closely.

She said the number of student patients might rise.