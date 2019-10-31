YouTube honours Bushiri: Says ECG church leader is too influential

US video-sharing company, YouTube, had honoured South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECGC ) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri with a silver medal to underline his influence across the world.

The award comes against the background of unprecedented growth and rise Bushiri’s YouTube channel, ‘Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’, which in just two years since it started has about 380 000 subscribers.

In their statement, the YouTube—which has over 1.8 billion users every month — said Bushiri is ‘a great influence online and his channel continue to uplift the lives of millions across the world’.

Making the presentation to him on Sunday, Prophetic Channel director Walusungu Mnyenyembe hailed the ECG leader for his wonderful leadership acumen.

In response, the joyous Bushiri said he will continue growing his YouTube and he targets that by June, 2020, it must hit 1.5 million subscribers.

YouTube is most popular service, with even more users than Gmail. YouTube’s monthly user number is nearing that of Facebook, the world’s largest platform, which has over 2 billion users.

YouTube is an American video-sharing platform headquartered in San Bruno, California.

Three former PayPal employees—Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim—created the service in February 2005. Google bought the site in November 2006 for US$1.65 billion; YouTube now operates as one of Google’s subsidiaries.