Association wants death penalty for albino killers

A body for persons with albinism has asked the state to use capital punishment on killers of persons with albinism to completely wipe out the vice in the country.

Association of Persons with Albinism (Apam) coordinator Overston Kondowe said the use of capital punishment for killers of people with albinism would deter other would be offenders.

Capital punishment exists in the laws of Malawi but has not been used in many years since the dawn of multiparty system of government.

There are many calls to abolish it with pro-life activists saying this was not in tandem with the multiparty democracy.

President Peter Mutharika has asked Malawians to open debate on the matter on whether the state should resume using capital punishment or not.

