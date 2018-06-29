Lawyer Msowoya dumps Aford-Mwenifumbo for  Aford-Chihana, eyes Mzimba North Constituency

Private practice lawyer, Nicely Msowoya, has announced dumping Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Frank Mwenifumbo’s faction saying he has joined the camp of Enock Chihana with the aim of strengthening the party.

Msowoya said in an interview with Nyasa Times on Wednesday that he believes he made the “rightest” decision.

According to him, he will be contesting as parliamentarian for Mzimba North Constituency in next year’s tripartite elections.

“Yes. I can confirm that I’m now working with the AFORD president Enock Chihana and that I’m an aspiring candidate for Mzimba North Constituency,” said Msowoya in a telephone interview.

Ironically, Msowoya was one of the legal representatives for Mwenifumbo’s camp.

The barrister made the announcement a day after Chihana had returned home from South Africa where he had attended a number of other formal engagements including the Pan-African Parliament where he was elected vice president.

Mwenifumbo, who has repeatedly described Chihana “an absentee president,” was not available for comment as we went online.

But speaking on his aspiration as Mzimba North legislator, Msowoya said he was hopeful he will make it to parliament.

Msowoya will, among others, battle it out against incumbent Agnes Nyalonje and former Toyota Malawi chief executive officer (CEO) Rosemary Mkandawire.

He has also been appointed deputy secretary general for the party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :