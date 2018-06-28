Constituents boo MCP aspirant in Nkhata Bay South, support Zikhale

A beehive of political activity is beginning to be felt in Nkhata Bay South Constituency in the district ahead of next year’s May 21 2019 tripartite elections where constituents recently booed at an aspiring parliamentarian, forcing her to flee.

The aspirant, popularly known as ‘OwaNkhata’, of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was being introduced to the constituency by the party’s Director of Youth, Richard Chimwendo Banda.

But when the rally started, an eye witness said, commotion ensued as constituents wanted the aspirant to leave saying he does not belong to the area.

“Honestly, ‘OwaNkhata’ is not popular in the area, and we felt he was being imposed on us by the director of youth,” said Robert Phiri, the eye witness.

According to Phiri, the aspirant was booed at all centers she went until she left as people alleged she comes from Mchinji/Chipata area.

But Nkhata Bay District MCP chairperson, Manasseh Chiumia, said he heard about the incident but was not fed about the meaty happenings.

“I was informed about what happened because the constituency chairperson reported that he had copied me a letter of his report. But I am yet to get my copy, which I will access tomorrow; and, so, I am not in a position to comment,” said Chiumia.

In an interview, Zikhale Ng’oma—former President Bingu wa Mutharika confidante—said he was informed and aware of the commotion.

Ng’oma, however, decried the fact that a person was being imposed on the constituents.

“If people are being imposed on constituents it is not good. This is a democratic dispensation,” said Ng’oma.

