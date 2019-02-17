Lawyer Nankhuni appeals for peaceful campaign, pledges development in Lilongwe City Centre

Aspiring independent Member of Parliament for the Lilongwe City Centre constituency, Gift Nankhuni, has pledged more development in most areas of the constituency.

The well-known lawyer was speaking on Sunday at Kanang’a in Chatata area during the inspection of the boreholes that he has been fixing.

“I will push for more notable development in this constituency. I will continue with what I am currently doing, thus the renovation and construction of bridges and road networks, fixing the malfunctioned bridges and have new ones among others. Access to potable water for you people is a must,” said Nankhuni.

Nankhuni said he decided to join politics for the sole purpose of uplifting the living standards of the people.

“This area has been undeveloped for quite a long time. I will ensure that we have better schools for our children, built more health centres and other important social services,” he said.

Apart from pre-launching the Mazda Bongo Bus Ipite Football and Netball bonanza where the youths will be battling for it, he also said that he would also empower women.

“I want us to do well together. I want women to be self-reliant. I will empower them with loans so that they can start small scale businesses and make a difference in their lives,” said Nankhuni who sounded confident and upbeat about becoming the next Member of Parliament for the Lilongwe City Centre constituency.

The shadow MP also appealed for peaceful campaign among his supporters.

“Let us do clean politics. Let us do issue based campaign when the official campaign period opens next month.”

He faces Alfred Jiya of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Limbani Kalirani of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) among other candidates.

