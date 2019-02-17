Military honours for Patrick Mbewe

Former Cabinet minister during the time of president Bakili Muluzi, Patrick Mbewe, who died on Saturday , will be accorded full military honours during his funeral in recognition of his contribution to the development of the country.

President Peter Mutharika has directed that burial of Mbewe. who until his death was a co-patron for United Democratic Front (UDF) party, be accorded with full military honours.

In a statement released by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), the military honour this in respect to the fallen heroe and former cabinet minister who was also among the people who championed multiparty democracy in the country.

The President has further directed that Local Government and Rural Development Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa represent him at the burial ceremony on a date to be set by the family members.

Details of burial are to be announced in due course.

Late Mbewe served as Parliamentarian for Chiradzuru Central Constituency as well as full cabinet minister during UDF regime.

At one pointing in time, Mbewe resigned from his cabinet position as Minister of State in the Office of The President and Cabinet (OPC) on special matters citing medical grounds as the main reason.

But his resignation raised eyebrows as it happened days after the then Malawi President and leader of UDF Dr. Bakili Muluzi had fired two of his party governors Mawu Lumwira of Zomba and Ackim Ntaja of Chiradzuru for standing against amendment and adoption of new UDF constitution.

The constitution was re-drafted to specifically accommodate Muluzi’s chosen heir Bingu wa Mutharika and the newly endorsed position of the party’s chairmanship which Muluzi requires for himself.

He has until his death been playing an advisory role to the UDF National Executive Council (NEC).

