Lawyer Salimu’s client to get payment through different firm

Private practice lawyer Ambokire Salimu has disclosed that he has resolved to use a different law firm to settle payment of a client he purportedly swindled recently.

Police in Blantyre recently arrested Salimu on allegations that he swindled a client millions of money.

But Salimu told Nyasa Times on Sunday that his firm, Salimu & Associates, got judgment for the client for K45 million and that K11 million, which was paid late December 2019 and only reflected in the lawyers account in January 2020, was a part payment by government.

“The client will collect K34 million balance using a different a different law firm,” he said.

He said the fees had not been agreed as the lawyer had taken instructions on a contingency basis as the client could not finance the litigation.

Salimu explained that he had just finished drawing up his bill when the spat with his client arose.

“I have been paid his fees by way of compromise for all work done. I was not paid any a penny through the five years of the litigation. I invested my own money to pursue the case and I am happy that the matter has been amicably resolved,” said the lawyer.

Malawi Law Society honorary secretary Martha Kaukonde said in an earlier interview that the society was probing the matter.

She said if it was established that he swindled a client, Salimu would be referred to the disciplinary committee.

However, Kaukonde said cases of lawyers swindling money their clients had drastically reduced over the years.

