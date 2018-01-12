Lawyer to take up ‘rape’ song case for no fee: Msowoya & Associates to defend rapper Chavura pro bono

Lilongwe-based private practice lawyer, Vincent Msowoya, Managing Partner for N.C. Msowoya & Associates, says he will take up defense for hip-hop musician Mwiza Chavura who is wanted by Malawi police for questioning after a public outcry over lyrics of his controversial song about rape.

In the song titled Rape, Chavura sings about a man who is telling a woman refusing his sexual advances that he will one day get her drunk, seal her mouth with a tape or socks, and rape her.

Chavura partially sings: “Agwiliridwe basi, nanenso wina ndizamupanga rape, kukamwa kwake ndikumumata tape…”

Malawi Police spokesperson James Kadadzera, said the law enforcers are looking for Chavula to be questioned over the controversial song.

“Wherever we may find him, we will definitely pick him for questioning,” said Kadadzera.

.But lawyer Msowoya said he will be available to defend Chavura on moral obligation.

Msowoya says the manner in which some civil activists and sections of society have condemned him might have an effect on the prosecution process.

“My coming in is to guarantee that he faces a fair trial and that the outcome of the process is determined by Legal premises, and not emotions, zeal or as a means of gratuitous rights advocacy,” he told Nyasa Times.

Msowoya said he has made offer but it is up to Chavura to “exercise his option of whether to take it or not”

He said:“I have to be approached first.”

When reached for comment, Chavura said he appreciates the support and will get in contact with the lawyer.

Chavura issued a subtle apology through a post on Facebook where he also commented on how he sees no issue with his song.

“I would like to apologise to all women I have offended with my song. I didn’t know it is going to offend women, and I didn’t know the concept would be misunderstood. I apologise to Malawimusic.com for putting them in a complicated situation, and would like all websites that uploaded the song to take it down,” he said.

“Sorry, I will avoid such songs. The song is just an imagination it’s not particularly involving any woman, it’s not meant for anyone to take seriously, like all other songs. The song has been banned, basi let’s move on with our lives. Most of you have lots of problems to fix at home and work,” he commented on the post.

But even though popular local sites have deleted the song, it can still found circulating in online chat groups.

