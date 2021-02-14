Lawyer Taulo files  defamation suit against estranged client Mwalabu

Private practice lawyer Oscar Asima Taulo has sued his estranged client and former Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) student, Moses Michael Mwalabu, for defamation.

Both Taulo and Mwalabu have confirmed the development in separate interviews, saying the suit originates from the allegation the latter made that the counsel swindled him of millions of kwacha.

Mwalabu – a proud former street kid – claims the High Court in Lilongwe awarded him over K3 million in legal costs in a case he was tussling with LUANAR management over his dismissal from the college just as he was about to graduate.

He told Nyasa Times in an interview evening that he has been to the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and the Office of the Ombudsman, but he is yet to get the much-sought after assistance.

“I thought that Taulo could have a heart and feel sorry for me because I have nothing to start from after graduating from college. I am struggling with life,” complained Mwalabu then.

But in a twist of events, Taulo has dragged his ex-client to court for alleged defamation.

The lawyer maintains that Mwalabu had no share in what was awarded by the court; hence, the

“The court awarded lawyer’s fees known as party and party costs, which according to agreements and legal practitioners fees we are entitled to keep. He went to complain to Malawi Law Society where he was properly advised that we were entitled to keep the fees,” explained the legal practitioner.

The summons Nyasa Times state that within 28 days after the service on Mwalabu, inclusive the day of service, the ex-client must satisfy the claim or file with the court a defence and list documents.

“If you do not intend to contest the proceedings, you must within 14 days after service of this summons…return the accompany response stating herein that you do not intend to contest the proceedings, but desire a stay of enforcement of judgment, if any?” reads the summons in part.

Mwalabu said he was disturbed with the turn of events. He said he never expected that the lawyer could sue him when he was simply asking for his entitled money.

In a separate interview, Martha Kaukonde of the Malawi Law Society said the society is interested to probe the alleged swindling incident.

