Malawi Police shoot to kill 3 fishermen on Lake Chilwa
Three fishermen have been killed on Lake Chilwa in Zomba whilst two others are battling for their lives after being shot by police.
Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed of the incident and said investigations are underway.
According to Village Head Likapa, the incident happened earlier on Saturday when Mchenga Beach Village Committee members in conjunction with the law enforcers were patrolling the lake to consficate fishing nets from fishermen who were conducting illegal fishing.
The lake has been closed since December to observe the breeding season for fish.
Likapa said running battles erupted between the police and the fishermen who refused to hand over the fishing nets and later, police shot the three fishermen in the process.
He said angry residents then stoned Kachulu Police Unit before the law enforcers fired teargas to disperse the rioting villagers.
Kadadzera says the Malawi Human Rights Commission has been invited to help with investigations.
Deputy National Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Kalaya said the three were confirmed dead at Zomba Central Hospital where two people who were seriously injured are still admitted at the hospital.
Ntchito ya Mfuti ixiziwika
Trigger happy cops above the law when in any kind of uniform or authority in Malawi
Why didn’t the police shoot to just disable the men? Mpaka kupha?
It shows our police officers are not properly trained to protect. You can’t kill a poor civilian who is not even armed. Police are there only to enforce the law. Immediate arrest of such officers should follow. Taking someone’s life shoud be avoided at all costs
I don’t condone the catching of fish in various fish waters of Malawi during the fish bleeding season but what I strongly condemn is the mercilessly killing of an innocent soul in the name of protecting aquatic lives i plead human rights task forces to cage those security officers so that should face the brunt side of the law
seriously? you cant shoot to kill criminals terrorising people in lilongwe mukukapha asodzi. Stupid Police
So pathetic to our security teams for taking the law into such animalistic deeds
Kodi ma tear gas, stun grenades, water canons, rubber bullets and other non fatal tools or methods of crowd control are not a priority? How can you use live bullets on unarmed people and kill them point blank just like that? Are our police so bloodthirsty that human life is now like a mosquito?
This is what is needed. Malawi has lost much of its natural resources in the name of protecting human rights. Because of this people don’t respect any laws. Don’t the fishermen know that the lake is closed.
Are we together, really. Protecting natural resources, ha?
Is there any logic to end someone’s life over fish. Possibly not even Chambo..Bonya and mere Usipa. Poverty in this country reeks. We are in trouble bwana.
This is bad very bad , do you shoot to kill
In such a case like this??
Human rights please help these
Half baked police officers bbbe
Brought to justice