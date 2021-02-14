Malawi Police shoot to kill 3 fishermen on Lake Chilwa

Three fishermen have been killed on Lake Chilwa in Zomba whilst two others are battling for their lives after being shot by police.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed of the incident and said investigations are underway.

According to Village Head Likapa, the incident happened earlier on Saturday when Mchenga Beach Village Committee members in conjunction with the law enforcers were patrolling the lake to consficate fishing nets from fishermen who were conducting illegal fishing.

The lake has been closed since December to observe the breeding season for fish.

Likapa said running battles erupted between the police and the fishermen who refused to hand over the fishing nets and later, police shot the three fishermen in the process.

He said angry residents then stoned Kachulu Police Unit before the law enforcers fired teargas to disperse the rioting villagers.

Kadadzera says the Malawi Human Rights Commission has been invited to help with investigations.

Deputy National Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Kalaya said the three were confirmed dead at Zomba Central Hospital where two people who were seriously injured are still admitted at the hospital.

