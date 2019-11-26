Lawyer Wadi for Livimbo school land encroacher says he wants amicable end to impasse

Lawyer for the businessman accused of encroaching land at Livimbo government primary school in Lilongwe says he wants a peaceful and amicable end to the impasse.

Ishmael Wadi said it is the wish of every Malawian to see to it that government land which had been enchroached goes back to the government.

“This is an old school. Important people have gone through that school since it was opened when it was called Kokri. It is our wish that this matter ends amicably,” said Wadi.

Wadi said this during the meeting between ministry of Lands officials and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

HRDC officials who included chairperson Timothy Mtambo and vice chairperson Gift Trapence took time off the hectic meeting to interact with the learners at the school and took pictures with them.

Minister of Lands Symon Vuwa Kaunda impressed upon the HIRDC officials that the land had not been sold to the Asian businessman.

HRDC has since called off protests over the issue which were slated for December 4.

