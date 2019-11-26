Robbers hit Poly, students protest violently: Malawi Police spray tear gas

November 26, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Polytechnic students in Blantyre on Tuesday went into the streets, disturbing traffic as they protested against insecurity at the constituent college of the University of Malawi.

Poly students react

This follows last night’s robbery of students’ property on campus which include laptops, mobile phones, clothes among others.

Police say they are still hunting for the suspected robbers but angry students said this points to the lack of security at the college.

Dean of students Luciano Ndalama said management of the college are looking into the issue seriously, saying drastic measures will soon be taken to improve the security situation at the institution.

Mtete
Mtete

It has to be outsiders, assisted by Poly's security, as stolen items would quickly be identified were fellow students involved. But must you disturb the peace of innocent passersby?

3 hours ago
mjiba
mjiba

Akubanso ndani woposa ophunzira anzawo? mbava pasukulupo akuziziwa mmalo mozigwila kupita nazo ku police akupanga mademo. Wina ndi uja amaba ma computer ku Medicine sanali wophunzira wa pa sukulu pompo?

4 hours ago