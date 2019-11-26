Congolese boy ebola free: Malawi doctors says tests show he had malaria

Government has set an eight-year-old Congolese boy who was quarantined at Karonga ebola treatment unit has tested negative of the deadly disease.

Acting director of health and social services for Karonga David Sibale has said the boy has since been discharged from the hospital.

He said laboratory tests showed he had a bout of malaria.

“The results from the national reference laboratory has turned out to be negative. Therefore, people in the country need not to panic of any ebola outbreak,” he said.

Sibale said authorities have intensified screening and surveillance of asylum seekers at the point of entry.

He said the boy will be handed over to the Immigration department for the process of his asylum papers.

