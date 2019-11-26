No let-up in post election impasse: HRDC says Dec. 10 demos  on to force Ansah out

November 26, 2019

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says the cancellation of the December 4 protests against Livimbo school land grabbing has not affected the December 10 anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations.

Protests to force Jane Ansah to resign

HRDC cancelled the December 4 land grabbing protests after meeting ministry of Lands officials at Livimbo primary school in Lilongwe where they were convinced the school land had not been sold but an Asian businessman encroached it.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the December 10 anti-Jane Ansah will go on as scheduled.

Speaking at Nsundwe on Sunday, Mtambo said the December 10 demos are aimed at sealing off the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices.

“We want to completely seal off the offices and shall upon after Jane Ansah resigns,” said Mtambo.

Ansah is accused of presiding over a pollster riddled with vote rigging and manipulation in favour of president Peter Mutharika and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party, claims denied by MEC and Mutharika himself.

papapa
Guest
papapa

LETS GOOOOOOOOOO

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
braveheart
Guest
braveheart

..senseless

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mutokototoko
Guest
Mutokototoko

Mubwere ndi Billy Mayaya tikamumalize ku Blantyre. We ready for you guys and this time tikufuna Mtambo ndi Trapence tikawanyenye mutu. Tatopa ifre ndi ma demo ma mininus athu akungochita ma loss chifukwa cha agalu ngati anu. Timothy make sure you come in the South osati ukhale ku Lilongwe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
mwana mlomwe
Guest
mwana mlomwe

iwe ndiye ndaniso iwe

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
FRED LOCKS
Guest
FRED LOCKS

we ready to march comrade MTAMBO

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago