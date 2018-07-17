Lawyer Wapona says Malawi fairing badly on women rights activism

Private practise lawyer Wapona Kita has openely declared that Malawi is not taking any strides in as far as empowering and improving women human rights activism is concerned.

Kita made the remarls as male human rights activists continue to dominate the battlefield in the fight against various human rights abuses to Malawians.

“We are fairing badly on women human rights activisim and we therefore collectively need a soul searching on gender mainstreaming in human rights activism,” said Kita.

“We need more female human rights activists to come out and be on the forefront in the fight against various human rights abuses both from the government, private sector as well individuals against fellow Malawians,” he added.

He described Habiba Osman as the true champion of human rights female activists in Malawi.

Osman, a civil rights activist, lawyer and human trafficking expert famously put her name on the map across the globe when she millitantly waged on above board war against former Malawi President late Bingu wa Mutharika’s tyrannical entrenched power house and became the first ever Malawian woman to be arrested and incarcerated for constitutionally fighting for people’s rights in the democratic Malawi.

Meanmwhile, Emmie Chanika remains the other notable activist and defender.

