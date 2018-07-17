Madonna to create football academy in Malawi inspired by David Banda 

The queen of pop Madonna, 59 is considering creating a football academy as her new project in Malawi, the southern African national country so close to her heart.

Her adopted son David Banda, 12 has reportedly encouraged the pop star to establish the football academy Malawi.

Banda, who has been thorough trials at Portugal’s Benfica youth academy, dreams of his home country making it to the World Cup one day, and with Madonna as his mother, his dream could be on its way to becoming a reality.

Since her first visit to Malawi 12 years ago, Madonna has had a long history with the country. She adopted David from Mchinji in 2008; a year later, she finalized the adoption of Mercy James, whom she met in Blantyre; and in February 2017, she adopted five-year-old twins Estere and Stelle, who grew up in the same orphanage as David, Home of Hope.

Madonna launched her Raising Malawi charity efforts in the country in 2006.

Per its mission statement, “Raising Malawi supports orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support.”

In addition to opening Malawi’s first children’s hospital, the organization has helped build 10 schools; and earlier this year, Madonna announced plans to build four new schools.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :