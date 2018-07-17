Madonna to create football academy in Malawi inspired by David Banda 

July 17, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

The queen of pop Madonna, 59   is considering  creating a football academy as her new project in Malawi,  the southern African national country so close to her heart.

Madonna is back in Malawi  and reportedly revealed her next project in the country – a football academy inspired by son David. -Thoko Chikondi/AP

Madonna’s son David Banda (Left) is hoping to make it as a footballer

Her  adopted son David Banda, 12 has reportedly encouraged the pop star to establish the football academy Malawi.

Banda, who has been thorough trials at  Portugal’s  Benfica youth academy,   dreams of his home country making it to the World Cup one day, and with Madonna as his mother, his dream could be on its way to becoming a reality.

Since her first visit to Malawi 12 years ago, Madonna has had a long history with the country. She adopted David from Mchinji in 2008; a year later, she finalized the adoption of Mercy James, whom she met in Blantyre; and in February 2017, she adopted five-year-old twins Estere and Stelle, who grew up in the same orphanage as David, Home of Hope.

Madonna launched her  Raising Malawi charity efforts in the country in 2006.

Per its mission statement, “Raising Malawi supports orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support.”

In addition to opening Malawi’s first children’s hospital, the organization has helped build 10 schools; and earlier this year, Madonna announced plans to build four new schools.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
fido Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
fido
Guest
fido

accadamy imeneyo akamange ku Liwonde kkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes