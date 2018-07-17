Abida Mia to energies MCP’s ‘Red Rose’ youths in Blantyre

July 17, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 9 Comments

Barely two days after she interacted with University of Malawi’s Polytechnic Students right on their own campus, strategizing with them and giving them party materials ahead of the watershed 2019 elections, self-styled liberation activist Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia is  meeting ‘Red Rose’ party youths in Blantyre  on Wednesday to get them set and ready for the 2019 watershed polls.

Abida Mia keeping the flame of MCP alive in resistance to the the abject poverty under which most people are forced to live, the appalling conditions created by the inequalities of the DPP regime

Baza:Chairperson of the MCP Red Rose youth movement in Blantyre

Abida Mia, a very courageous woman, is leaving no stone unturned in helping her husband and by extension the entire MCP, win the Presidency in 2019.

Recently, a video clip went viral on the social media where she solely stormed the streets of Blantyre city, distributing party materials to Minibus as well as taxi-drivers.

And on Sunday, she wowed the Polytechnic students in a closed door interaction with them right on their campus where she encouraged the intellectuals to play a role both on campus as well in their respective homes to help woo people to support and eventually vote for the party in 2019.

In an interview, the Chairperson of MCP ‘Red Rose’ youths Henry Dokowe Baza said the party youths will meet Wednesday for a strategy session and that they have invited Mama Mia to talk and encourage them as a guest of honour.

“This is time to be sharing notes and putting all plans in place for 2019. We can’t leave it to the senior party leaders alone, we also need to do our part and it’s important that we come together and strategies,” said Baza.

On why they invited Abida Mia as guest of honour, Baza said  Abida Mia has a unique skill of working the youth.

“She has been to Chancellor College and last Sunday she was at Polytechnic. This simply shows that she values the power of the youth in politics and we also want her to energise us hence this invitation.”

Cognitive Dissonance Theory
Guest
Cognitive Dissonance Theory

RED ROSE FOR MCP AND AND RED NOSE TO DDP 1n 2019

7 minutes ago
mtete
Guest
mtete

Abida is just a hard worker and this does not mean she is in control of MCP. The National Governing Council of the party is the one in control. She is not like the thieving prostitutes we see parading in DPP under the guise of being NEC Members. No ways.

30 minutes ago
Limbe
Guest
Limbe

Ndi mmene zimakhalila amuna ako akagula chipani

39 minutes ago
zikomo
Guest
zikomo

NANA!! So what if the MIAs are in control of MCP?What we need is liberation from these DPP thieves……

48 minutes ago
diso
Guest
diso

A Zikomo, zakuwawani koma anakakhala ndani???????????????????????????????

6 minutes ago
ndangodutsamo
Guest
ndangodutsamo

That is stateswomanship – mama MIA… Keep it up in making what you believe in happen. change will not come when we ford our hands and complain, or kujeda azathu or just writing on watsup forums or comments on Nyasatimes and forms of social media. It will only come when we actively get involved. Mama Mia inspires me a lot.

1 hour ago
Mlomwe weniweni
Guest
Mlomwe weniweni

Thats good le get s work had and door to door will be good

1 hour ago
Nana
Guest
Nana

The Mias in control of MCP.

1 hour ago
DAVIE C MAKAWA
Guest
DAVIE C MAKAWA

whelther the mia family will be controling the MCP or not we are okayin as far as MCP will get into government

28 minutes ago

