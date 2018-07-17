Abida Mia to energies MCP’s ‘Red Rose’ youths in Blantyre

Barely two days after she interacted with University of Malawi’s Polytechnic Students right on their own campus, strategizing with them and giving them party materials ahead of the watershed 2019 elections, self-styled liberation activist Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia is meeting ‘Red Rose’ party youths in Blantyre on Wednesday to get them set and ready for the 2019 watershed polls.

Abida Mia, a very courageous woman, is leaving no stone unturned in helping her husband and by extension the entire MCP, win the Presidency in 2019.

Recently, a video clip went viral on the social media where she solely stormed the streets of Blantyre city, distributing party materials to Minibus as well as taxi-drivers.

And on Sunday, she wowed the Polytechnic students in a closed door interaction with them right on their campus where she encouraged the intellectuals to play a role both on campus as well in their respective homes to help woo people to support and eventually vote for the party in 2019.

In an interview, the Chairperson of MCP ‘Red Rose’ youths Henry Dokowe Baza said the party youths will meet Wednesday for a strategy session and that they have invited Mama Mia to talk and encourage them as a guest of honour.

“This is time to be sharing notes and putting all plans in place for 2019. We can’t leave it to the senior party leaders alone, we also need to do our part and it’s important that we come together and strategies,” said Baza.

On why they invited Abida Mia as guest of honour, Baza said Abida Mia has a unique skill of working the youth.

“She has been to Chancellor College and last Sunday she was at Polytechnic. This simply shows that she values the power of the youth in politics and we also want her to energise us hence this invitation.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :