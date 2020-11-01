Lawyers bill slash excites social media influencers

Social media influencers have welcomed the High Court decision to slash payment bills for opposition lawyers from K7 billion to K4 billion in the election case.

The lawyers had initially asked the court to order the state pay the lawyers K7 billion after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) lost the case to UTM’s Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera.

However, the figure raised a lot of eyebrows and some Malawians objected to the figure in various social media platforms which forced MEC to appeal against the order.

One of the social media influencers in the country Onjezani Kenani writes on his Facebook wall that he welcomes the reduction of the pay out to the Chilima and Chakwera lawyers.

“So, when we fought for the K7 billion to be scrutinized, we were told many things; oh you don’t know what you are talking about, oh if they go back to the court, the bill will in fact go up, oh the bill was scrutinized by the registrar and who are you to raise eyebrows…” he says.

Another influential social media activist Thandie wa Pulimuheya (Dr. Hara) says herself and other social media activists objected to the staggering K7 billion to make Malawi a better place.

“When we make noise here we know exactly what we are doing. We just want a better inclusive Malawi.

“This country has been bled by lawyers, politicians, crooked civil servants and phoney businessmen and women,” she says on her Facebook wall.

The lawyers have since welcomed the K4 billion court sanctioned bill.

