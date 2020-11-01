Lilongwe Water Board in money splashing bonanza

Malawians have taken up on social media platforms to ask Lilongwe city council to remove a sculpture statue at the heart of the city which Lilongwe Water board erected at a cost of K30 million.

Some people feel the sculpture statue is useless and serves no purpose at the round-about of parliament/Capital Hotel.

This comes after revelations that Lilongwe Water Board paid K30 million for the sculpture statue to Gaston Arts which erected it.

Lilongwe is one of the cities facing acute shortages of water in the country.

Officials from the water board are yet to comment on the extravaganza.

