Ghetto Worshiper takes worship music to youth in townships

Budding gospel songbird Rhoda Hannah popularly known as Ghetto Worshipper has underscored the need for artists to reach out to youths in townships, the ghetto.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Rhoda Hannah emphasized that there is no discrimination in how one relates to God and how they want to worship.

“Ghetto Worship is an expression, a form of communication that expresses your personal relationship with God. One’s relationship with God is personal, worship him as you see fit,” she explained.

She further advised believers to reflect and find purpose in life.

“We all have a purpose to fulfil in life, find your purpose and serve,” she reiterated.

Meanwhile, Rhoda Hannah has released her debut single titled Mulinane Cholinga.

Recorded and produced by BMG production, Mulinane Cholinga is a worship song which encourages people to fulfil their purpose in life.

“One night, I got a revelation in my sleep as to why I have been preserved. I literally woke up in the middle of the night and started listening to the holy spirit and I wrote down the song. The message is clear, we are alive to fulfil a purpose,” she disclosed.

Mulinane Cholinga is Rhoda Hannah’s first professional song ever.

“I believe God’s time is the best. From here on there are no limits, I believe we should not limit ourselves and I am ready to break the boundaries,” she challenged.

Mulinane Cholinga music video is already on Trace Gospel TV.

Download “Mulinane Cholinga” on https://zambuye.com/music-downloads/music-download-ghetto-worshiper-mulinane-cholinga/

