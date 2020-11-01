Nthakomwa hailed as Karonga Central pro-people candidate 

Karonga Central Constituency only independent candidate, Florence Mary Nthakomwa, has been praised by constituents for always having the welfare of people at heart through her numerous initiatives.

NyaNthakomwa, as she is fondly referred to, has, according to those that have spoken to Nyasa Times, been able to help people in the constituency without unnecessary media pomp

“She is a people woman who has been able to move from door to door in the constituency to understand our needs and how we can solve those problems collectively,” said Matilda Sichoni, a constituent from Khaba area.

Another one, James Mhango, of Mwenilondo said Nthakomwa has been using her personal money to help the constituents in various regards including financial support.

“This woman is teaching us all in this constituency on what it means to love your own people. She is a woman who likes peace and has shown immense political maturity,” said Mhango.

He added: “We know she doesn’t have as much support as the other candidates but she is trying. In fact she is doing it.”

Among the things NyaNthakomwa has introduced is a K1 million revolving fund for women and the empowering of sports development in the constituency through netball and football trophies.

Emily Kayange, a constituent, said she was proud of Nthakomwa for her calmness and responsible character.

“Many have been attacking her but she has not uttered a word in response like the others. Not that she can’t do it but I think it is because she likes peace, and she is caring mother,” said Kayange.

Nthakomwa came third in the 2019 parliamentary elections despite the fact that she had joined the race late.

Before declaring herself an independent candidate in the by-election, Nthakomwa was a member of UTM Party.

Other candidates in the Karonga central by-election race are Frank Mwenifumbo of UTM, Leonard Mwalwanda of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Nellie Sichali of Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Ernest Mwalughali.

