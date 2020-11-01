Mwenda denied nomination: Ajawa set to secure CRFA top seat unchallenged

There is no nomination for seasoned football administrator James Mwenda ahead of the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) elections later this month, a communique from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) shows.

Indications exhibited that the erstwhile FAM first Vice President had went underground, canvasing support for his bid to unseat the incumbent CRFA Chairperson Austin Ajawa in the upcoming 15 November 2020 elections.

Had he succeeded, this would have been Mwenda’s comeback into football administration after a nearly yearlong hibernation in the wake of the December 2019 FAM presidency defeat to Walter Nyamilandu.

Mwenda’s name is conspicuously missing on the list of candidates nominated for contest, released by the country’s Football governing body FAM as Ajawa appears to have scooped nominations from all the nine District Football Committees.

Mwenda’s perceived errand boys CRFA vice chairman Simeon Lijeje and treasurer Pyson Likagwa have successfully secured nominations.

However, their attempts to defend the seats faces serious challenge from Ajawa’s anointed candidates who are former Silver Strikers vice chairman Goodall Chinjoka and ex-Silver Strikers general secretary Mike Tembo.

The posts of secretary general and vice secretary general are among the key positions set to go unchallenged although competition is stiff among aspirants eyeing slots in the CRFA Executive Committee.

Earlier last month, Ajawa unveiled a litany of promises dubbed second term manifesto before touting himself as a tried and tested achiever who deserves four more years at the helm of the Association.

He claimed that in between 2016-2020, his reign as CRFA Chairperson registered remarkable strides in the league.

“Under my tutelage the league has improved Districts Governance Structures, secured Districts League Sponsorship, established good working relationship with Referees, Teams, Districts FA`s and other football stakeholders.

The league has dominated slots of newly promoted teams to the elite league, sustained Chipiku sponsorship and produced competitive teams including 2018 Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks as well as players”, he said.

Ajawa believes these and many other factors give him an edge to steer the ship to continued ‘prosperity’.

“If re-elected my committee will among other things establish zonal league games, introduce premier league top 8 competition, all club players will be allowed to be on medical scheme and enhance a good working relationship with the Central Region Referees Committee.

“Furthermore, my administration will continue engaging the league sponsors, secure office space, promote transparency and accountability by producing quarterly financial reports, establishment of the public relations officer and develop a website”, reads the manifesto in part.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares