Leaders iMoSYS vows to beat Diamonds in a do-or-die encounter

The battle line has been drawn, the guns are blazing as two of the country’s ‘netballing’ powerhouses face each other in a title-chasing combat with both sides setting their eyes on the ultimate prize.

Log table leaders iMoSYS and second placed Diamonds will face each other in a Blantyre derby on Saturday at Blantyre Youth Centre in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League.

Previously known as the Thunder Queens, iMoSYS is comfortably topping the table with Diamonds lagging on their tails on second position meaning that the next tie will be a dog-eat-dog encounter and a battle of honours and prestige.

The summit dwellers, iMoSYS has accumulated 14 points, in 7 games while Diamonds have 12 points with the same numbers of points.

Joana Kachilika, iMoSYS captain said they are geared and emphasise that they are not ready to surrender the top spot.

“We are prepared and not ready to surrender our top position to anyone. With our new sponsors Imosy everything is going on well and we will continue fighting untill we win the League,” said Kachilika.

Kachilika also saluted Imosys, describing them as a source of their good performance.

“They are doing everything to motivate us. When you have sponsors who think about players the end result is good performance and this is what is happening exactly to us,” she said.

iMoSYS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maya Nkoloma said his organisation has a social responsibility to do something positive for the society which they owe their existence and success to.

“We believe by engaging these talented ladies into sports, we are helping in creating not only champions of the game but also making our ladies fit and a society with fit and healthy women is a catalyst for progress and prosperity of the country as women are the backbone of the society and engines of the society in every country in the world.

“As sponsors, we are very proud of what the team has achieved thus far and we are very optimistic that the best is yet to come. This team is destined for greatness,” Nkoloma said.

Nkoloma said at iMoSYS netball club everyone has a winning mentality adding that it they (the ladies) have worked so hard to get to where they are now and there is no way they can easily lose the winning vibe because they know this is about nothing but honour.

Nkoloma said: “For every single person, for every team, there’s always a cause that’s worth fighting for, whether physically or emotionally.

“Both positive and negative changes can happen through fighting, but one must decide if their own fight is worth the battle and the Imosys ladies decided from the beginning that they will fight for honour and set the obvious record straight for generations to come that hard mixed with focus and dedication yield into success.”

“Winning is about fighting and fighting is about winning. The iMoSYSs Queens always win because they fight so hard,” he added.

iMoSYS, the sponsors, was established with an aim of harnessing Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) to assist in solving day to day challenges and improve process efficiencies.

According to Nkoloma iMoSyS provides software, hardware and engineering services to enable connectivity for remote monitoring of Industrial processes, infrastructure, health issues and environmental aspects.

Diamonds, who are trailing behind iMoSyS on the leaderboard have also vowed to upset the tables against the leaders, iMoSYS.

Veteran netball queen-pin Caroline Ngwira, the evergreen Diamond team captain said they are aware that iMoSyS are leading on the table and that it will not be easy to beat them but vowed never to give up.

“This is a tricky fixture, but all what we can say to our fans is that we are prepared for this game and we will do everything in our power to collect maximum points. In this game, the stakes are very high, so there is no slacking,” said Ngwira.

In other matches, Chilomoni takes on Polytechnic, while Shizaella will play Chilomoni.

Chileka, who are yet to register victory in the League will meet Prison Sisters from Zomba, while First Choice Tigresses will take on Shallom.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!