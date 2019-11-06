League for change: Fredokiss to engage Malawi youth for solutions to country’s problems

Penjani Kaluwa, popularly known as Fredokiss in music cycles, has established a grouping ‘League for Change’, where the youth are expected to be agents of change by providing solutions to problems affecting the country.

He said that there is need for space for the youth who desire to be change- agents so that they can assist government in changing the Malawian Society for the better.

The underlying principle for the movement is “Umunthu” which focuses on one’s obligation to take care of fellow human beings.

Speaking at the meeting held in Blantyre on Sunday, Kaluwa expressed need for the youth to engage in meaningful and sustainable development projects at local and national level.

The popular musician said the idea is to have the youth from across the country that will be part of the change process and provide solutions in their respective communities.

According to Kaluwa, one of the main objectives of the grouping is to create two million business opportunities and jobs for the poor and marginalized people in the next 10 years.

He said the league targets one million members across all districts in the country to create a sense of ownership and patriotism among people so that they participate in the mindset-change agenda.

League for Change (Poly wing) Chairperson, Zubeir Morta said the forum is for young people who will stand and help those struggling and seek audience with those with power to understand real-life situation.

The league is a social-impact-action tank with an uncompromising focus to band together people who will thrive on doing things differently.

He however, pointed out that the league is not exclusive to the youth because elders will be there to invest their wisdom in the movement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :