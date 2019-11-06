Walter  ‘raising the bar’ in manifesto on fifth term bid: Hints on Malawi football reforms

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu is set to launch his ‘Raising the bar’ manifesto on Thursday in Blantyre for his fifth term bid, hinting on unveiling radical reforms aimed at taking Malawi football to a “new level.”

FAM will hold its elective annual general meeting (AGM) on December 14 in Mangochi

“At the launch, I will unpack step by step the measures that will be taken to bridge the gaps and to scale up the game in order to take us to our desired future.

“I am bringing a message of hope of a brighter future based on mindset change on new ways of working by introducing a new operating model that maximize productivity and optimize the performance of all players and actors in the game of football,” said Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu, who is a Fifa Council member, is, among other candidates expected to face his first vice-president James Mwenda, who declared his interest to vie for the position in July.

His other possible contenders are Karonga United chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda, immediate past former FAM first vice-president Moses Mkandawire and Balawala Vingula.

But all aspiring candidates will have to be nominated by FAM’s nine affiliates and also fulfil the association’s requirements for their names to appear on the ballot.

Nyamilandu said as the the theme for his blueprint ‘Raising the bar’ suggests, Malawians should expect a series of reforms to transform Malawi football to a new level.

He said for the country to realise its ambition of becoming a successful football industry, there was need to stop from operating on business as usual and allow no space for mediocrity.

“We have worked hard over the years to lay a strong foundation for football to flourish and it now time provide a lasting solution for football to become a tremendous success. Raising the Bar is the game changer and it is what separates men from boys as we relentlessly pursue excellence and success in the new era. Suffice to say that Team Walter means serious business.” he added.

About 36 delegates from FAM’s member association will decide who to be in the new committee after casting their votes.

Nyamilandu has been at the helm of the country’s football governing body for about 15 years forcing some quarters to say he has overstayed his welcome and should pave way for others.

His spokesperson Kandani Ngwira chronicles achievements which include implementing vibrant youth football development programmes and restoring the confidence and trust of the private sector resulting in sponsorship deals.

“He has inculcated corporate governance ethos at FAM resulting in financial discipline, smooth administration, employment of well-educated and specialised personnel at FAM as per international requirements.

“He has also built a new national team which is playing systematic football that has resulted in Malawi reaching the group stages of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers,” he said.

