Legal expert says council has powers to reroute April 27 protesters

A legal expert has said the Lilongwe City Council has legal powers to reroute the April 27 protesters although they have constitutional right to demonstrate.

Justin Dzonzi said the demonstrators would need permission from the council not to demonstrate but use its roads and streets for the protests.

“Malawians have a right to demonstrate but the exercise of that right on a piece of land that is not yours, is subject to the owners of the land,” said Dzonzi.

Civil society organizations have organized demonstrations to protest against the government decision to splash out K4bn in development fund to legislators, appointment of Rodney Jose as inspector general of police and the ever dwindling cost of life and essential services.

The protesters want to march to Kamuzu Palace and present a petition directly to President Peter Mutharika.

Dzonzi said the protesters can be charged with trespassing if they will just march to Kamuzu Palace without permission.

He said Kamuzu Palace is a high security institution therefore the protesters.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :