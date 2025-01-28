“Let Them Talk”: Gilbert Chirwa Claps Back at Critics Over Role Under Mponda

Former FCB Nyasa Bullets and Flames star Gilbert Chirwa has shrugged off criticism for accepting to work under head coach Peter Mponda, a player he once coached at both club and national team levels.

Chirwa, a longtime fan and servant of Bullets, has been overlooked for years despite his loyalty to the team. Now back at the club as the first assistant coach, he has silenced detractors with a bold and confident response.

“Let them talk. People will never stop talking,” Chirwa said mockingly, adding that the move is not a step down for him. “For me, there’s no problem returning to the club that nurtured my talent. It’s an honor, and I believe it’s a good development.”

Chirwa hinted that his new role offers better benefits than many head coach positions in other Super League clubs. “Most clubs don’t even have sound sponsorship. This is a better deal,” he said.

Mponda’s decision to bring Chirwa into his technical panel has been described as bold. The panel also includes fan favorite Fischer Kondowe as the second assistant coach, Zicco Mkanda as performance analyst and strikers trainer, Victor Mphande as goalkeeping trainer, and James Chilapondwa, who retains his position as team manager.

Mponda, who has returned to Bullets after a stint at South Africa’s Black Leopards and a successful spell at Silver Strikers, replaces Zimbabwean Kallisto Pasuwa, whose contract was not renewed amid speculation linking him to the Flames.

Chirwa, a seasoned football veteran with stints at Civo United, Silver Strikers, Escom United, Karonga United, and others, dismissed any notion that working under Mponda diminishes his stature.

“It’s all about contributing to the club’s success. Titles don’t matter; results do. Let’s focus on that,” he said with a smirk, clearly unfazed by the chatter.

As the dust settles, all eyes will be on Bullets’ new technical panel to see if Mponda and Chirwa’s partnership will lead the team to new heights.

