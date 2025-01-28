Wonderful Mkhutche’s article, “Dr. Michael Usi: A Man Dying Loudly,” is a fascinating case of political miscalculation, one that now serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of prematurely writing someone off. At the time of Mkhutche’s writing, Usi’s silence on the UTM convention drama may have appeared to signal political irrelevance. Yet, in hindsight, it becomes clear that Usi’s silence was not the mark of a man in decline but of a strategist waiting for the right moment to strike.

The revitalization of the Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu movement—a platform that initially propelled Usi into the national spotlight in 2016 and gave UTM its grassroots appeal in 2018—is a clear indication that Usi’s political career is far from over. Far from being a man “politically dying,” Usi is demonstrating the same strategic foresight and grassroots connection that made him a force to be reckoned with in Malawi’s political arena.

A False Prophecy of Decline

Mkhutche’s portrayal of Usi as a man fumbling in the twilight of his career now reads as an embarrassing misjudgment. By prematurely labeling Usi as a “non-entity” in UTM and questioning his political foresight, Mkhutche grossly underestimated Usi’s capacity for reinvention and resilience. The article conveniently ignored the fact that Usi’s silence following his expulsion from UTM was not an admission of defeat but a calculated pause.

Rather than rushing to challenge UTM’s convention in court or engage in public squabbles, Usi chose a path of quiet recalibration. His silence left UTM to deal with its own internal contradictions while he prepared to reintroduce himself on his own terms. That moment of reintroduction has now arrived, and it comes with the revival of a movement that once gave UTM its identity and traction among Malawians.

The Return of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu

The revival of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu is not just a personal comeback for Usi—it is a political masterstroke. This movement, grounded in the principles of self-reliance and grassroots empowerment, resonates deeply with ordinary Malawians. It was this very movement that laid the foundation for UTM’s initial popularity, drawing huge crowds and creating a sense of hope among the electorate.

By bringing it back, Usi is not merely “surviving,” as Mkhutche would suggest—he is repositioning himself for the next phase of his political journey. The same qualities that made him a compelling running mate for Chilima in 2019 are now on full display: his ability to connect with the grassroots, his vision for an empowered Malawi, and his knack for mobilizing people around a common cause.

Strategic Silence, Not Political Death

Mkhutche misread Usi’s silence as a sign of political death, but history now shows it was the silence of a strategist. Usi had the power to destabilize the UTM convention, to fight his expulsion in court, or to create a public spectacle. But he chose none of those paths. Instead, he opted for patience, letting his absence from UTM speak volumes about the party’s internal turmoil.

Now, with the return of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu, it is Usi who is setting the narrative. He is not fighting for relevance; he is demonstrating it. He is not clinging to the past; he is building on it. His movement’s revival is proof that Usi is not only still in the game but playing it on his own terms.

The Chilima Factor

One of the most glaring omissions in Mkhutche’s analysis is the historical context of Usi’s rise to prominence. In 2019, Chilima bypassed several high-ranking UTM officials to choose Usi as his running mate. Why? Because Usi’s Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu movement had already proven its ability to mobilize people and give UTM a grassroots appeal that no other party figure could replicate.

Now that Usi has revitalized this movement, the same question arises: Is this the move of a man “politically dying,” or is it the strategic repositioning of a political heavyweight who understands the power of grassroots engagement? The answer is obvious.

A Miscalculation for the Ages

Mkhutche’s article now stands as a testament to the dangers of underestimating Michael Usi. By dismissing Usi as a “man dying loudly,” Mkhutche revealed more about his own inability to read the political landscape than about Usi’s relevance. Usi’s silence was not a retreat; it was a regrouping. His return, marked by the revival of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu, is not just a comeback—it is a reassertion of his political vision and relevance.

As the movement gains traction and ordinary Malawians rally around its call for self-reliance, Mkhutche’s prophecy of Usi’s political death will only look more misguided. The man who was supposedly “dying loudly” has proven that he was merely waiting for the right moment to roar. And roar he has.

