Lhomwe people are peaceful, says Mulli in euology of Ngolongoliwa

Chairperson of Mulhako Wa Alhomwe businessman Leston Mulli has emphasized that Lomwe people are peaceful people and will always strive to maintain this identity.

Mulli made the remarks at the burial ceremony of Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa at Mtunda Wosema, the headquarters of the departed traditional leader in Thyolo.

Mulli called upon all Lomwes wherever they are to maintain peace and calm even in the face of provocation.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri urged all Malawians to live in peace with each other just as Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa urged Lomwes to “co-exist peacefully with other tribes”.

Speaking on behalf of President Mutharika, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa expressed sadness at the passing of Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

He said President Mutharika will always be with Malawians and the Lomwe people through trying times just as he promised at Bingu’s death in April 2012 that “I will never leave you.”

As message filtered about the death of Ngolongoliwa on Sunday, some politicians, CSO activists and people from other tribes made the death subject of mockery on social media.

In his immediate response to this behaviour, Mulli asked God to forgive people that were mocking death of Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

He said it was unfortunate that some politicians from opposition parties and few “tribalistic thinking people” were taunting the demise of paramount chief of the Lomwe tribe.

“I have seen on social media some people celebrating the death of the chief sarcastically. My prayer to God is: Please forgive them, they do not know what they are doing,” said Mulli.

Mulli said it written in the scripture that every living thing will one day die..He praised the fallen chief as somebody who was full of wisdom and direction.

He said Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa promoted the Lomwe culture and tradition through encouragement of traditional dances and utilization of Lomwe medicinal herbs.

Chief executive officer for Mulakho wa Alhomwe, Muchanankhwaye Mpuluka, also mourned the chief

Mpuluka said it was sad to that the Lomwes have lost a pillar but was quick to add that people need to celebrate life of the selfless man.

“He could talk to anybody with respect, regardless of age, tribe, nationality and religion; he was simply a icon,” said Mpuluka.

Born Laelo Costa Juma on 18 February 1950, he was elevated to Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa on19 March 2017.

He died at Mwaiwathu hospital in Blantyre after a long illness.

He is survived by a wife and 16 children.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :