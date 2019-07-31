Crisis hits DPP leaning peace body as more clergy withdraw: Malawi Assemblies of God president out

Uncertainty now hovers around the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sponsored quasi-religious body after another clergy has withdrawn from the grouping, making the withdrawals to three within a day.

Malawi Assemblies of God president Edward Chitsonga has written Forum for Peace Justice and Dialogue interim chairperson Evangelical bishop Joseph Bvumbwe that he be withdrawn from the forum.

“I know that the objectives of the group are for the good of the nation. However, the national executive committee (NEC) did not have an opportunity to deliberate my representation of the MAOG on the forum,” says the letter.

Hours earlier, two influential faith leaders disassociated themselves from the DPP initiated body to mediate on the current political impasse following the May 21 highly challenged presidential poll.

Living Waters Church president Apostle Stanley Ndovi and Seventh Day Adventist president Pastor Frackson Kuyama all withdrew their membership from the peace body.

The Forum says the founding interim chairperson is Bvumbwe and Reverend Timothy Nyasulu is the vice chairperson.

Reverend Brighton Malasa is the secretary and others who make up the interim executive committee include Monsignor Boniface Tamani,

Reverend Madalitso Mbewe, Reverend Matiya Nkhoma, Bishop Charles Tsukuluza.

Others are Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, Reverend Masauko Mbolembole, Alhaji Adam Mwale and Reverend Alex Maulana.

