Some Malawi activists pen ICC over HRDC, opposition ‘crimes against humanity’

Some rights activists say they have reported the opposition and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity.

The letter requests the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, UTM president Saulos Chilima and HRDC officials Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence with crimes against humanity.

“We write this letter to you to inform the ICC and the rest of the world that acts of violence and direct and indirect rights abuses are escalating in Malawi in a guise of exercising human rights,” says the letter in part.

The letter blames Chakwera, Chilima, Mtambo and Trapence for violence during the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations.

The letter has been signed by Fryson Chozi, Unandi Banda, Luther Mambala, Ms. Carol Mvalo, Peter Mumba, Emily Banda, Bright Kampaundi, Phillip Kamangira, Kulimbamtima Chiotcha, Mervin Nqumayo and Moses Chione.

Some Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to condemn and bash the prights activists accusing them of being on the government ‘pay roll’ which they have dismissed.

