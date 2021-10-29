Lightening kills 3 in Mangochi

A mother, son and their neighbour have died after being struck by lightning at Masuku Village, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi on the night of October 27, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Saudi, the deceased have been identified as Mussah Dickson, 25, from Bula Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Nsamala in Balaka, Aisha Wyson (mother) 28 and Sainet Wyson (son) 8 both from Masuku Village T/A Bwananyambi in Mangochi.

The publicist said on that fateful day, the three were chatting on the veranda while it was raining and when lightning struck all of them and were rushed to Mulibwanji Mission Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival after sustaining serious burns.

Postmortem on the three conducted at the same hospital revealed that death was due to cardiogenic electric shock caused by the lightning, she said on Thursday.

