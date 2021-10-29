Covid-induced pregnancies and STIs prompt BLM to re-launch Manyuchi Premium condoms

Banja La Mtsogolo (BLM) – a leading non-governmental provider of sexual and reproductive health care in Malawi – has re-launched “high end contempo” Manyuchi Premium condoms, a product the organization says “provides dual protection from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies”.

The re-launch took place at BLM Head Office in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

A single packet of Manyuchi Premium condoms has three “high-quality” condoms; ultrathin, which “provides maximum protection against STIs and unintended pregnancy while giving a supernatural feeling of sex” and one ribbed condom and one studded to “suit tastes and provide super maximum dual protection”.

BLM Social Marketing Manager, Michael Kwenda, said the re-launch of the product, which is different from the other ordinary and well-known Manyuchi condoms, follows high cases of teenage pregnancies and STIs registered during the Covid-19 pandemic mostly among young people in colleges and universities.

Malawi has had two school closures since the pandemic was declared, developments that made thousands of schoolgoers stay idle and eventually lead most of them into early sex and marriages.

Kwenda said, by re-launching Manyuchi Premium condoms, BLM is complementing government’s efforts in ensuring that, in the Covid era, no one is left behind in access to sexual and reproductive health care.

“The revelations of high cases of pregnancies and STIs should make all of us shake our heads vicariously in shame. We have not done enough to protect our young people. We have not done enough to protect the future of this country in these young people. We have created two more pandemics within the pandemic of Covid-19. We have created pandemics of unintended pregnancies and STIs,” said Kwenda.

Kwenda added that the re-launch of Manyuchi Premium condoms also follows the demand for high-quality but affordable premium condoms on the market.

“Most people, especially the youths, could not afford these other premium condoms. Our product is of highest quality and standards but affordable and accessible to everyone, everywhere; leading supermarkets, bottle stores, pharmacies, filling stations and other retail outlets. Our consideration is to the young people so that they are able to buy these condoms and stay protected,” Kwenda said.

