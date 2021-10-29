Malawi Cricket national team starved

The evergreen Malawi National Cricket Team that travelled to Kigali in Rwanda for the International Cricket Council ( ICC) T20 World Cup 2022 Africa Sub Regional Qualifiers and returned on Sunday never got any allowance.

According to an inside source, ICC paid for the air tickets to and from Rwanda and they never had breakfast at the place they were sleeping.

“The guys only had snacks that were served in the plane and in the airports where they made stop overs they were told that the food is expensive,” Said the source.

The team arrived in Malawi around 4’oclock in the afternoon on Sunday and those who stay in Ndirande were dropped at Chinseu and given K2,000 each.

Despite all that Malawi finished third in the International Cricket Council ( ICC) T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Group A qualifier with eight points, having won four of their six matches against E-Swatini, Seychelles, Lesotho and the hosts as they only lost to group winners Uganda and Second placed Ghana.

According to a statement issued by Cricket Malawi, despite the team failing to qualify for the final qualifying stage, it was the team’s best ever finish in World Cup qualifiers.

