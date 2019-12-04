Likoma, Chizumulu power gensets arrive, commissioning mid December

Four diesel powered gensets for generation of electricity on Likoma and Chizumulu Islands have been finally delivered on the two islands with an assurance that the installation and commissioning of the generators will be done by mid of December, 2019.

Creck Hardware and General Supplies is the company which has been awarded the MK952 million Malawi government contract to supply, install and commission the generators on the islands.

Chief executive officer for Creck, Clifford Kawinga, has confirmed the delivery of the gensets, disclosing that the heavy machines have been bought from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Kawinga, two of the gensets are 750KVAs while the other two are 450KVAs.

Each island has been supplied with two generators–one 750KVA and one 450KVA.

“As I am speaking, the gensets are on Likoma and Chizumulu. We will do our best so that we should deliver the best to the residents of the two islands being our fellow Malawians. We are happy that the gensets are now on site,” Kawinga told Nyasa Times.

He further said work is currently in progress to install the new generators, having already dismantled the old 250KVA genset which was struggling to generate electricity on the two islands.

Among others, the works include; connecting cables to the new generators, constructing bases and positioning the generators, installing 8,000 litre external tanks, installing switch gear pannel and pannel circulating wire.

“We will also have to test the gensets before commissioning them. Our goal is to deliver the project on time. We will finish everything by mid of December,” assured Kawinga.

Kawinga added that alot of money has already been spent this far especially considering that his company also had to take six Malawian engineers to UAE twice to conduct Factory Acceptance Test in order to establish if the generators were manufactured according to the required specifications so that the people of Likoma and Chizumulu islands get the best out of the gensets.

The engineers had been drawn from Malawi Rural Electrification Program (Marep), Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) and Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom).

“It has not been easy. But we think it is high time other people begin to believe in us Malawians that we too have the potential and can do these things. We just need to shrug off jealous. Let us focus on development and change things for the better in this country in order to get to our destination,” he said.

Marep, under which the Likoma and Chizumulu generators project falls, had Creck Hardware and General Supplies as their lowest evaluated bidder, eventually triggering a resentful smear campaign against the youthful Kawinga by his failed competitors.

Kawinga is a successful young businessman, an epitome of admiration among many young people in Malawi who consider him as their role model.

CRECK Hardware and General Supplies is a sole proprietorship company and generally specialized in safety products, building materials, Electrical, plumbing and all agricultural tools.

Among others, the clients of the company are all the water boards in the country that include; Lilongwe , Blantyre, Central region, Southern region as well as Northern Region Waterboard.

