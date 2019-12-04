Uncertainty surrounds Mafikizolo show in Lilongwe

A feeling of cynicism is in the air ahead of Mafikizolo show organized by World Entertainers South Africa scheduled for 22 December at Civo Stadium in the capital, Lilongwe.

Dubbed “Summer Music Festival”, the event is earmarked to be the last on the company’s schedule in 2019.

However, both Mafikizolo and local supporting acts seem to have qualms in confirming their performances at the show.

When contacted on Wednesday, Theo of Mafikizolo could not confirm, saying the group only received an offer.

“Yes, we received an offer to perform in Lilongwe. But, I cannot confirm because we haven’t signed any contract or agreement. I have to check with our manager,” Theo said in a telephone interview with Nyasa Times.

One of the local acts, Jay Jay Cee also said he hasn’t been paid despite being put on the poster.

“The organizers promised to pay me in full before the show but they haven’t yet paid. The y have been silent lately and they are nowhere to be seen,” Jay Jay Cee bemoaned.

In a related development, World Entertainers South Africa is currently hunting for sponsors and partners to promote the show.

In a proposal dated 3 December, 2019 and seen by Nyasa Times, World Entertainers South Africa writes, “The party assisting in the marketing of the event will therefore be having a share of 10 percent from gate collection of the event all supervised by members of both companies.

“The prices of the tickets might come as a shock showing to be cheap for this particular acts, it is a strategy set up to allow everyone to be able to come in no matter what circumstances.”

World Entertainers South Africa further promises to bring Sho Madjozi, King Monada, Nasty C, Lady Zamar and Mlindo the vocalist.

