Lilongwe Asian business community donates PPEs to Central Region Immigration department

The Lilongwe Asian Business Community (LABC) has donated over 1 000 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer as one way of ensuring that the officers are safe from the marauding pandemic – Covid-19.

The donation comes exactly a month after the Immigration Department in the central region sounded an SOS of its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) situation, and called on well-wishers to consider supporting them on the same.

In a letter dated July 12, 2021, the Immigration Department mentioned that its staff was at high risk to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Considering the fact that the Department is one of the public service providers which deals with clients directly, members of staff are at high risk of infection,” reads the Immigration Department’s letter.

And, responding to the call LABC made a donation of 1200 masks and 500 bottles of hand sanitizers.

Aboo Baker, who is the head of Disaster Management for the Community, handed over the items alongside his colleagues Muhammad Tutla, Mukesh Makadia and Asif Jagot.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times after the donation, Baker said the donation is part of their social corporate responsibility at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We thought of coming in following the request by the Department, having also understood how important the office is to the nation,” said Baker.

And while appreciating all members in the community who contributed various items and financial assistance to the group for their charity exercises, LABC pledged to continue to respond as much as it could as far as curbing Covid-19 was concerned.

Central region immigration officer, Limbani Chawinga, who received the donation thanked the Asian community for the donation describing it as timely.

