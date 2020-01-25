Lilongwe City Centre becoming an eyesore

The Lilongwe City centre has now become an eyesore with overgrown bushes that have turned the once beautiful centre into a jungle.

The problem has been further compounded by the decision by Lilongwe City Council workers to stage a sit in to force management to give them a ten percent pay hike.

A visit to the centre yesterday revealed how beautiful structures such as Tikwere House and Platinum Hotel have been engulfed by overgrown grass.

The grass is so tall that even thieves and other individuals with ill intentions can hide without being noticed.

Efforts to speak the City Council spokesperson Tamara Chafunya proved futile but an irate resident Grace Mbewe described the situation as pathetic and a security risk.

“This is not on, imagine those people who use short cuts to access various offices, can they not be attacked by thugs? The council should put its house in order because it has a responsibility to make the town habitable and safe,” she said.

An official at the council speaking on condition of anonymity blamed the whole situation to poor planning saying the grass could have been already cut if funds were allocated on time.

”Imagine every year we anticipate rains and we cannot plan that we will need to cut done grass. This is pathetic and something needs to be done,” said the official.

Lilongwe is one city where sanitation and cleanliness has deteriorated beyond tolerable levels. Apart from the usual dust which the city assembly has failed to bury for decades, wherever one goes, one finds heaps of uncollected rubbish scattered along the streets or roads

