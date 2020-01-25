Chakwera receives applause for message of peace to accept Malawi poll case ruling

Influential quasi-religious grouping Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has welcomed the call by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera for parties to respect the Constitutional Court outcome of much-awaited judgement on the disputed May 21 presidential election result expected next week.

Chakwera told reporters: “Let us resolve to welcome the ruling with open arms as a foundation on which we can begin the work of rebuilding our nation and reconciling with each other.

“After all, we have no other nation to call our home other than Malawi and no other people to call our own than each other. And I, for one, would never trade it for any other country.”

PAC spokesperson Bishop Gilford Matonga welcomed the call by Chakwera and urged other leaders to follow the example.

“We are happy to hear major political party heeding the call for peace. Two things came out, respect rights of others, no violence. Without the environment of peace, we cannot have meaningful development,” said Matonga.

Apart from PAC, Chakwera has also as received a round of applause from governance commentators and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Governance expert Mankhumbo Munthali described Chakwera’s remarks as “welcome and timely, especially considering the already tense political climate ahead of the court verdict”.

HRDC chair person Timothy Mtambo said Chakwera’s call for calm is a welcome development.

“Chakwera has demonstrated a rare character. Call to accept the outcome and uphold the rule of law peacefully is what the nations needs,” said Mtambo.

The panel of High Court judges handling the case comprising Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Mike Tembo and Redson Kapindu will be expected to deliver their judgement on January 28.

The election dispute has caused unprecedented tension, demonstrations and violence in the country.

In the historic elections case, Saulos Chilima of UTM and Chakwera are seeking a nullification of presidential results in the May 21 Tripartite Elections. They are the first and second petitioners, respectively.

The two dragged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court after the electoral body declared President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) the winner in the elections. They allege that the poll results were fraught with irregularities and that the electoral process was mismanaged by MEC.

By virtue of the law, Mutharika was added to the case as the first respondent, while MEC is the second respondent.

