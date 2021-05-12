Lilongwe City Council bans unauthorized car washing services

“Warns motorists of having the cars clamped for a K5,000 fine”

Malawian city dwellers has ventured into car washing services for their livelihood but they are operating in unauthorized and undesignated city facilities such as pedestrians walkways, roadsides, tree belts amongst others.

The use of part of the road carriage way, as observed by the Lilongwe City Council, is contributing to unnecessary traffic congestion and water logging since some of such roadsides are not provided with drainage system for waste water.

Lilongwe City Council has now issued a warning that cars that would be found being washed at such undesignated places “shall be clamped and will only be released after payment of of a penalty of K5,000” — effective Monday, May 10.

“Those who make use of this service are therefore advised of this development and desist having their vehicles being washed on the pavements, streets, tree belts and such other areas to avoid being inconvenienced.”

The Council said the notices have already been distributed to all indulging in the car washing business.

