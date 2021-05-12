Bushiri is a Maverick Industry,” Analysts say

“I was thinking about the benefits.”

Malawi’s tourist industry is vital to the overall economy of the country and significantly supports huge numbers of local Malawians through employment and community projects, as well as helping conserving the nation’s natural riches.

Dubbed the ‘Warm Heart of Africa’ Malawi is a pot of gold, which is relatively a little known visitors-destination gem has so much to offer; wildlife, culture, scenery, adventure, Mulanje mountain and its peak, Sapitwa and hills, and, of course, the third largest fresh water lake in Africa, the beautiful Lake Malawi.

And then, there is Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Just five months since he returned to his home country, Malawians have already feeling the positive impact of having Prophet Bushiri in their fold.

Loathe him or love, but the flamboyant and self-styled Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri is a force to reckon with, in as far attracting attention, to Malawi’s outside world.

The nonconformist Prophet Bushiri is a global institution and his moving back to the Southern African impoverished nation is a fresh beckoning strand to revitalise the country’s tourism industry, which has affected by the the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, debate ensued on social media with regards to observable hundreds of people jetting in the country to meet with the revered Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

Leading the debate was renowned social media activist and influencer, Idriss Ali Nassah who posted his observation just after landing at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) weeks ago.

Nassah said: “Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways touched down at Kamuzu International Airport at about the same time yesterday.

“A good number of the people in the arrivals hall were holding South African and Botswana passports, far outnumbering Malawians.”

Nassah, who is best known for telling things as they are, said Prophet Bushiri is an attractive powerhouse when it comes to attracting people from far and beyond.

“In the airport parking lot were several buses picking them up on their way to the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries. I was thinking of the benefits along this chain; airlines, hotels, transportation, food, Bwandilo, etc,” said Nassah.

Nassah, a global media and development expert and a renowned investigative journalist and also well-travelled academician, added that “whatever you think of him, that man Bushiri is an industry!”

His post attracted several comments from people across the board, agreeing with him that Bushiri is indeed ‘an industry’ Malawi must treasure and keep.

Dr Henry Chingaipe, one of Malawi leading intellectual and academic authorities on social justice and governance issues, aptly called it “the Bushiri value vain.”

Dr. Henry Chingaipe is a Director and Lead Consultant at the Institute for Policy Research and Social Empowerment, based in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The Institute is a local thinktank that focuses on politics, governance and development in Malawi.

Dr. Chingaipe is a former Lecturer in Political Science at Chancellor College, University of Malawi.

Another social media commentator, Macwilliam Chikapa said: “Indeed he us industrious, home is best.

“Such trends of inducing visitors coming to Malawi to his ministry is an advantage. Its matter of utilizing it the better way as those visitors will spend money inside our country.”

While in South Africa, Bushiri was hailed as one of the top most contributors to the City of Tshwane through arrivals of thousands of religious pilgrims to the Pretoria economy.

‘Maverick industry’

A 2018 research conducted by Dr Acha-Anyi from Tshwane University of Technology reveals that ECG congregants noted 90% stay between 1 to 2 days and 20% stay in commercial tourist accommodation.

Bushiri’s influence on Malawi tourism industry impact may on prima facie appear to be an extravagant claim but the truth lies in the facts and figures that the celebrity preacher has on the fact-sheets.

Thousands of people have visited Malawi to visit the Bushiri industry and whilst in the country to visit the country’s natural endowments and treasures.

Malawi, a landlocked country is South-eastern Africa, is defined by its topography of Highlands split by the Great Rift Valley and enormous Lake Malawi.

The Lake’s Southern end falls within Lake Malawi National Park – an unparalleled God-given treasure – which shelters diverse wildlife from colourful fish to baboons and its clear ware famous famous and popular for diving and boating.

Blessed with a rich diversity of flora and fauna, and teemed with nine national parks and wildlife reserves, Malawi is beautiful and a quality tourist attraction.

Malawian people are the country’s greatest assets; friendly, welcoming and warm-hearted to the hilt.

“Bushiri is a maverick industry that we must embrace as a country,” said Nassah.

