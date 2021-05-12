UN laments rebel attack that took life of Malawian Soldier

The United Nations Security Council has lamented the death of a Malawian soldier following an the attack on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that occurred on 10 May 2021 near Beni (North Kivu).

The UN has since strongly condemned the attack that resulted into the death of Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga aged 28, who was operating from Kiliya, one of Malawi Battalion in Congo’s Base.

Acting Public Information Officer for the Malawi Defence Force Major Emmanuel Kelvin Mlelemba said in a statement Kamanga was killed when the base was attacked by unknown illegal Armed Group (IAG) at around 1330hrs.

“Malawi Defence Force has lost a courageous, hardworking and disciplined female soldier,” said Mlelemba in the statement. “We greatly mourn the death of Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga.”

He said her family has been informed accordingly and MDF expresses its ‘deep and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray that God give them strength and courage to bear this huge loss’.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the victim, the Malawian authorities and the United Nations.

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against MONUSCO,” reads the statement. “They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.”

The members of the Security Council has since called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of MONUSCO having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers, pursuant to relevant Security Council resolutions,” it says.

The members however reiterated their full support for the stabilising action of MONUSCO and its contingents and expressed their deep appreciation to MONUSCO’s troop- and police-contributing countries.

MDF says the late Kamanga will be repatriated to Malawi once the United Nations procedures are completed and the nation will be informed of the date.

