Unilia asks govt to assist in making online learning affordable

University of Livingstonia (Unilia) has said it would be imperative if government considered taking more interest in making sure that online and open distance learning (ODL) becomes more affordable.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Yohane Nyasulu, said during the university’s 14th congregation held virtually at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu that courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic online and open distance learning was “not only a way out but rather the way to go.”

Last year, Malawi had her schools shut for seven months following the second wave of Covid-19.

Nyasulu confessed that much as it had been difficult to maintain staff and manage the smooth operation of the institution, they were proud that they had been able to get through.

He was, however, quick to say that much as that was the case, it had been a struggle to successfully engage the students online due to a number of hitches.

“Your Excellency, I would like to implore government to intervene on the issue of online learning. It would be greatly appreciated if government intervened on the issue of data prices and gadgets which are exorbitantly expensive,” said Professor Nyasulu.

He also asked President Lazarus Chakwera to push so that the construction of the Njakwa-Livingstonia Road could be expedited which he said makes it difficult for teachers and students to make it to the university’s Laws Campus.

But Chakwera—who was guest of honour—was mum on the easing of online learning request, but pledged to fully support the University including making sure that the Njakwa-Livingstonia Road’s construction sees the light of the day.

At the congregation Unilia graduated 521 students who received certificates, diplomas, degrees and masters degrees in various programmes.

Unilia which was established in 2006 now has three campuses: Livingstonia, Kaning’ina and Ekwendeni.

The graduation of 521 on Tuesday totals the number of people who have graduated from Unilia to over 3 000, according to Professor Nyasulu.

