Lilongwe City Council launches Ward-Level Urban Profile

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has launched the first ever Ward-Level Urban Profile, a development that entails the council’s commitment to offer enhanced and improved service to its residents.

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP Lilongwe) and Oxfam Malawi facilitated the development of the profile with financial support from the European Union (EU) and the Royal Norwegian Embassy through Tilitonse Foundation.

Various consultative meetings were conducted to generate input for the development of the profile.

Speaking at the launch, Councillor Chakakala Chaziya of Chinsapo Two Ward, said through the consultative process, the council identified the priority actions to be carried out in support of efforts to achieve sustainable urban development and reduce urban poverty.

Chaziya, who sat in for Mayor Richard Banda, stated that the main aim of such an assessment is to help authorities identify service-gaps and develop urban poverty reduction strategies through strategically designed assessment of needs and response mechanisms, which would in turn contribute to the wider-ranging implementation of the locally and nationally accepted development goals.

“Like any other city in Malawi, Lilongwe city is confronted with the challenge of rapid urbanization with growth rate averaging in excess of four percent per annum. This is actually the fastest growing city in the country. It is therefore incumbent upon the Council to properly plan for this urban population growth in order to mitigate against the negative impacts that often times result from the lack of forward planning,” he said.

Chaziya added that, in order to respond to these challenges, the Lilongwe City Council had established the Ward fund in the 2021/22 fiscal year to complement change that has over the years been propelled by the existing urban funding windows.

However, he continued, in order to provide the necessary and appropriate interventions to city dwellers, LCC needed first to understand the issues facing the city hence this profile.

“The challenge is now for LCC and its partners to move forward to implement these priority actions that seek to improve the quality of life of the urban poor. In this regard, I would therefore want to call upon all our potential investors whether local or international to invest in the projects that have been included in this profile. Our stakeholders and the private sector, please stand up and do something to contribute to the welfare of citizens. You are the change that people want to see in our city.

“Lilongwe City Council stands steadfast to redouble its efforts and ensure that more resources are allocated towards pro-poor activities in the city. I am fully aware that the goal of ensuring sustainable urban development and poverty reduction cannot be achieved by the efforts of central government and the city councils alone, more importantly, it will need the concerted efforts of all stakeholders involved in the development of Lilongwe city including the private sector, civil society, political and community leaders, development partners, and city residents.

“Together, we can transform Lilongwe into an all times livable city and one that is sustainable and responsive to the needs of its citizens,” he narrated.

Chaziya assured the council secretariat of the councillors’ unwavering support and commitment to ensure successful implementation of the Lilongwe Urban profile priority areas.

Tilitonse Foundation Chief Executive Officer Robert White commended the council for demonstrating commitment to improving service delivery for the betterment of the residents it serves.

White said his organization was excited to be associated with the successful development of the profile and urged the council to ensure that it translates into the desired improved service delivery.

