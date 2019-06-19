Lilongwe city council sounds SOS on waste managements

Lilongwe city council has sounded a Save Our Souls (SOS) on waste management, saying the capital city is overwhelmed with the waste its one million residents generate every-day.

The council’s chief executive officer John Chome said this when the ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs donated three waste kips and waste bins worth K10 million to the council.

“The one million residents generate 250, 000 tonnes of waste every-day. This is a serious risk to health and sanition,” said Chome.

He said the council has four waste removal vehicles against a population of one million residents.

Chome said the waste skips and bins will be placed in public schools as well as at Kamuzu central hospital and Bwaila district hospital in Lilongwe.

Chief secretary in the ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Oliver Kumbambe said the ministry is taking serious measures to ensure good management of waste.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :