Thugs get away with K10m from vehicle

Malawi Police in central region tobacco growing district of Kasungu are looking for thieves who took away K10.5 million from a vehicle whose owner left the money to buy sacks.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said businessman Andrew Kachande had just withdrawn the money from First Capital Bank and took away a small amount of money to buy the sacks and left the rest in the vehicle.

“He left the K10.5 million in a laptop bag but when he came back after buying the sacks, he discovered that the laptop bag and the money were missing. This is when he reported the matter to police,” said Namwaza.

Namwaza advised people carrying huge sums of money to ensure that they are not trailed, there is somebody taking guard if the money is left in a vehicle and wherever possible, seek police escorts.

