Romance, fashion and prayer as Malawi MPs swear in: Ben Phiri and wife Twamie trend

June 19, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s long-time Special Adviser and Assistant, Ben Phiri,  was centre of attraction on social media for his public display of affection to his wife Twamie Chimungu- Phiri after he had been sworn in as member of parliament on Tuesday.

So help me God: Ben Phiri sworn in as MP
Ben Phiri: Kneel down in prayer before taking his seat
Honourable couple: Ben Phiri and his wife Twamie
Ben Phiri (l) had his brother Martin Nkasala around to give him support
DPP vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa congratulates Ben Phiri MP
Ben Phiri takes his seat in the House

Phiri, who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of  elections, won the  Thyolo Central Constituency in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Pictures of his swearing in were  trending on social media as he was accompanied to Parliament by his wife- who was immaculately dressed – and the two walked in hand-in-hand.

He was also joined by his brother, Martin Nkasala, to the august House.

Some newly-elected MPs also were accompanied by their spouces, and some male MPs had their hands around the waists of their spouses.

But there were some who were shy to publicly show love for their better halves.

Ben Phiri, however, displayed his love to his wife and  her dress style was enough to make a statement – the hubby is honourable.

Phiri like other newly elected MPs sworn in as legislators, took oath of allegiance  and amid cheers from scores of party supporters who accompanied him.

Before taking his seat in the House, Phiri kneeled down and prayed to God as he was heard saying: “The grace of God.”

Mkulu zikaoneka
Guest
Mkulu zikaoneka

Chilichonse chimatheka ndi ndalama. Mchachidziwikire kuti mkaziyu adawalola bambo Phiri kamba ka ndalama and nothing else. Ndiwokongola mkaziyu, chilichonse pa mkaziyu, chili m’chimake.

2 hours ago
Thinktank
Guest
Thinktank

Za ziii……. praying to God ??.. which God.?…the god of greed and theft???

2 hours ago
COPS
Guest
COPS

Ati kugwada kupemphera ngati zenizeni…………… kutukwana azimai kuli m’menemu, uhule uli mom’mo, kugula tippex obera zisankho wekha, but isoookhe. Tiligu ndi nansongole zikulile limodzi, tidzasankha pokolola!

2 hours ago
bapu
Guest
bapu

You are no Mary Chilima dear. Ndalama zakubazo agalu inu

2 hours ago
bapu
Guest
bapu

you are no Mary Chiima dear!

2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Strange how these thugs steal with one hand and at the same time Kneel to thank God when the deal is done. Mafia are the same.

3 hours ago